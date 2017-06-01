NFL Rumors: QBs ‘Hate’ Texans Coach Bill O’Brien, Who’s ‘Overrated’

Perhaps there’s a reason the Houston Texans have gone through a litany of quarterbacks since Bill O’Brien was hired as coach in 2014.
ESPN analyst Joe Banner, a former president and CEO of the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns, revealed Wednesday that quarterbacks “hate” O’Brien.
The Texans have had eight quarterbacks attempt passes since O’Brien was hired: Brock Osweiler, Brian Hoyer, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Ryan Mallett, Tom Savage, Case Keenum, T.J. Yates and Brandon Weeden.
It will be interesting to see how rookie Deshaun Watson fares under O’Brien, and it will just as fascinating to see if Osweiler can rediscover some of his past success as a starting quarterback with the Cleveland Browns or elsewhere. Osweiler reportedly has impressed during spring practices with the Browns.
It must be difficult for O’Brien to go from working with Tom Brady as offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots to coaching guys like Mallett, Keenum, Yates and Weeden.
Brady and O’Brien once had a notable sideline blow-up, but the Patriots quarterback speaks of his former QB coach and offensive coordinator fondly.
It should be noted Fitzpatrick had his best NFL season under O’Brien before being traded to the New York Jets. Hoyer and Weeden also put up decent stats under O’Brien.
