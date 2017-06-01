NFL Rumors: QBs ‘Hate’ Texans Coach Bill O’Brien, Who’s ‘Overrated’

Share this:

Perhaps there’s a reason the Houston Texans have gone through a litany of quarterbacks since Bill O’Brien was hired as coach in 2014.

ESPN analyst Joe Banner, a former president and CEO of the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns, revealed Wednesday that quarterbacks “hate” O’Brien.

Here’s the full thread of tweets.

Not being able to play QB for Bill O'Brien is much more about Bill O'Brien. Good luck to Watson. https://t.co/287CggYiYd — Joe Banner (@JoeBanner13) May 31, 2017

No one. Look at list of guys since he got there. Very overrated coach. https://t.co/Um06NQAs9K — Joe Banner (@JoeBanner13) May 31, 2017

Not sure what your watching. He benched Hoyer three quarters into the first game. Weeden, really ? https://t.co/m320Q9KbsU — Joe Banner (@JoeBanner13) May 31, 2017

Totally false report https://t.co/6m2T9VKIPW — Joe Banner (@JoeBanner13) May 31, 2017

If you cover the team, I think you know what I'm talking about https://t.co/4boQCbaazy — Joe Banner (@JoeBanner13) May 31, 2017

Why do they have no QB ? https://t.co/SiudJKVAXK — Joe Banner (@JoeBanner13) May 31, 2017

Love to find the NFL QB that likes being screamed at, blamed for way too much and ridiculed publicly and privately. Eight QB's in 3 yrs ? https://t.co/PJhERglH4V — Joe Banner (@JoeBanner13) May 31, 2017

The Texans have had eight quarterbacks attempt passes since O’Brien was hired: Brock Osweiler, Brian Hoyer, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Ryan Mallett, Tom Savage, Case Keenum, T.J. Yates and Brandon Weeden.

It will be interesting to see how rookie Deshaun Watson fares under O’Brien, and it will just as fascinating to see if Osweiler can rediscover some of his past success as a starting quarterback with the Cleveland Browns or elsewhere. Osweiler reportedly has impressed during spring practices with the Browns.

It must be difficult for O’Brien to go from working with Tom Brady as offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots to coaching guys like Mallett, Keenum, Yates and Weeden.

Brady and O’Brien once had a notable sideline blow-up, but the Patriots quarterback speaks of his former QB coach and offensive coordinator fondly.

It should be noted Fitzpatrick had his best NFL season under O’Brien before being traded to the New York Jets. Hoyer and Weeden also put up decent stats under O’Brien.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images