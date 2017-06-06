NFL

J.J. Watt Blasts Annual NFL Top 100 List As ‘A Joke’ (For Obvious Reason)

The high esteem J.J. Watt’s peers have for him is puzzling.

The Houston Texans defensive end is ranked 35th on the NFL Network’s “Top 100” players list in 2017. But he ripped the annual list Monday, telling his Twitter followers they shouldn’t read too much into the pecking order.

Watt spent most of the 2016 season on injured reserve due to a back injury.

However, He was No. 3 on the 2016 Top 100 and No. 1 in 2015.

The players whose votes determine “Top 100” rankings obviously didn’t forget the impact Watt can make on the field.

Even if his previous standings seem to have slipped his mind.

