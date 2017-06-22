NHL Awards 2017 Results: Patrice Bergeron, Connor McDavid Among Winners

Share this:

Las Vegas was a happening place Wednesday night.

In addition to the Vegas Golden Knights building their roster through the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft at T-Mobile Arena, the best players from the 2016-17 season were honored at the NHL Awards.

Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron was among the big winners when he made history by tying former Montreal Canadiens forward Bob Gainey with his fourth Frank J. Selke Award for the best defensive forward.

Here’s a full look at the award winners from Wednesday night.

Ted Lindsay Award, Hart Trophy — Connor McDavid, C (Edmonton Oilers)

Selke Trophy — Patrice Bergeron, C (Boston Bruins)

Norris Trophy — Brent Burns, D (San Jose Sharks)

King Clancy Memorial Trophy, Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award — Nick Foligno, LW (Columbus Blue Jackets)

NHL Foundation Player Award — Travis Hamonic, D (New York Islanders)

Calder Trophy — Auston Matthews, C (Toronto Maple Leafs)

General Manager of the Year — David Poile (Nashville Predators)

Jack Adams Award — John Tortorella (Blue Jackets)

Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy– Craig Anderson, G (Ottawa Senators)

Lady Byng Trophy — Johnny Gaudreau, LW (Calgary Flames)

Vezina Trophy — Sergei Bobrovsky, G (Columbus Blue Jackets)

Thumbnail photo via Jerry Lai/USA TODAY Sports Images