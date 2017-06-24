NHL Draft 2017 Rankings: 25 Best Available Players On Day 2

Share this:

The first round of the 2017 NHL Draft is complete, but there still are many more talented players left to be drafted.

Many of the best players in the league, including Patrice Bergeron, P.K. Subban and Johnny Gaudreau, were drafted on Day 2. New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist, one of the best ever at his position, was a seventh-round selection in 2000.

Here are the best players available when the draft resumes Saturday for rounds two through seven at the United Center in Chicago.

Nicolas Hague, D, Mississauga (OHL)

Isaac Ratcliffe, LW, Guelph (OHL)

Conor Timmins, D, S.S. Marie (OHL)

Jason Robertson, LW, Kingston (OHL)

Jesper Boqvist, C, Timra, Sweden

Jaret Anderson-Dolan, C, Spokane (WHL)

Maxime Comtois, LW, Victoriaville (QMJHL)

Kole Lind, RW, Kelowna (WHL)

Marcus Davidsson, C, Djurgardens (Sweden)

Michael DiPietro, G, Windsor (OHL)

Grant Mismash, LW/C, USA NTDP (USHL)

Alex Formenton, LW, London (OHL)

Dylan Samberg, D, Hermantown (USHS)

Joni Ikonen, C, Frolunda (Sweden)

Jonah Gadjovich, LW, Owen Sound (OHL)

Josh Brook, D, Moose Jaw (WHL)

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, G, HPK (Finland)

Alexei Lipanov, C, Balashikha (Russia)

Aleksi Heponiemi, C, Swift Current (WHL)

Ostap Safin, RW, Sparta (Czech Republic)

Keith Petruzzelli, G, Muskegon (USHL)

Nikita Popugaev, LW, Prince George (WHL)

Nate Schnarr, C, Guelph (OHL)

Matthew Strome, LW, Hamilton (OHL)

Jake Leschyshyn, C, Regina (WHL)

Thumbnail photo via David Banks/USA TODAY Sports Images