NHL Draft Results: Bruins Select Center Jack Studnicka In Second Round

The Boston Bruins selected center Jack Studnicka of the Oshawa Generals (OHL) with their second-round pick (53rd overall) in the 2017 NHL Draft on Saturday.

Studnicka tallied 52 points (18 goals, 34 assists) in 64 games for the Generals during the 2016-17 season. He also posted 15 points in 11 playoff games for the Generals in the 2017 playoffs.

He’s a right-handed shot listed at 6-foot-1 and 171 pounds. NHL Central Scouting ranked him No. 120 among North American skaters.

This second-round selection was acquired from the Edmonton Oilers as compensation for the Oil signing former Bruins general manager Peter Chiarelli.

Boston picked Finnish defenseman Urho Vaakanainen with their first-round pick Friday.

