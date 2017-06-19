NHL Expansion Mock Draft: Predictions For Vegas Golden Knights’ Roster

Share this:

Tweet







The 30 NHL teams have submitted their list of protected players for the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft. The Vegas Golden Knights now have until 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday to make their picks for the draft.

The Golden Knights will select 30 players (one from each team), and they must select a minimum of 14 forwards, nine defensemen and three goalies. At least 20 of those players must already be under contract for next season. The Golden Knights must take players whose average annual salaries add up to at least $43.8 million, or 60 percent of the $73 million salary cap that was in place for this season.

With these requirements in mind, The Sports Daily took a whack at predicting the Golden Knights’ selections, which will be announced Wednesday during the NHL awards show. You can check out the complete mock draft at the link below.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images