Boston Bruins Schedule: Details About Team’s 2017-18 Season Opener

The Boston Bruins will open their 2017-18 season against the Nashville Predators on Thursday, Oct. 5, at TD Garden.

The NHL on Wednesday announced the home openers for all 31 teams, including the Bruins, at which point it was revealed that Boston will host the defending Western Conference champions right out of the gate. The Bruins will carry a home sellout streak of 338 consecutive games (regular season and playoffs) into next season.

The Bruins’ home opener against the Predators will mark the first time since 2008 that Boston is opening its home slate with a game against a Stanley Cup finalist from the previous season. (The Predators, of course, lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Stanley Cup Final earlier this month.)

It’s also the eighth time in the last nine years that Boston will open its season as the home team. (The Bruins’ 2010-11 season opener in Prague was considered a home game in the record books.)

The complete NHL schedule for the 2017-18 season will be announced Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.

