NHL Rumors: Flyers Listening To Trade Offers On No. 2 Draft Pick

The Philadelphia Flyers were fortunate to move up in the 2017 NHL Draft Lottery and land the No. 2 overall pick, but them keeping this selection is no guarantee.
TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reported Wednesday that the Flyers are listening to offers for the pick.
The Flyers missed the Eastern Conference playoffs by seven points this past season, so perhaps they think trading this pick for a player who can help them win now makes the most sense.
The 2017 draft class is fairly weak. However, two forwards, Nolan Patrick and Nico Hischier, clearly are the best prospects in the draft. They have the potential to be superstar players, and the Flyers will be able to select one of them at No. 2.
But the Flyers certainly aren’t afraid to make bold moves to contend. They should be a team to watch as the June 23 draft approaches.
Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP