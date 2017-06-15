NHL Trade Rumors: Canadiens ‘Actively Shopping’ Alex Galchenyuk

Share this:

Tweet







In the wake of Thursday’s news of Tampa Bay Lightning forward Jonathon Drouin being dealt to the Montreal Canadiens for defenseman Mikhail Sergachev, it seems the Habs are looking to make another roster move.

Ken Campbell of The Hockey News provided the details on what could Montreal’s next pursuit.

I'm told Drouin's agent Allan Walsh and Bergevin are already working on a deal. Also told Galchenyuk being "actively shopped" as of now. — Ken Campbell (@THNKenCampbell) June 15, 2017

While securing Drouin should help fix the Canadiens’ offensive woes (15th in scoring during the 2016-17 season), sending Alex Galchenyuk away would be taking a step back. Galchenyuk, 23, has tallied 204 points in 336 career NHL games.

As they say, though, to gain you must also give, and sending away a top defensive prospect like Sergachev likely will leave some holes in an already shaky Montreal blue line.

Team to watch now is MIN. Lots of Jonas Brodin trade talk coming out of Twin Cities. I don't doubt Brodin would type of D MTL is targeting. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) June 15, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Jean-Yves Ahern/USA TODAY Sports Images