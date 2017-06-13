Nike Releases Great Kevin Durant Commercial After 2017 NBA Finals Win

Share this:

Kevin Durant finally is an NBA champion.

It took him 10 seasons to lift the Larry O’Brien Trophy, but the Golden State Warriors forward broke through Monday night, leading his team to a Game 5 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers at Oracle Arena to seal the franchise’s second title in three years.

Right after the final buzzer sounded, Nike released an awesome commercial celebrating Durant — one of its marquee athletes.

Debate This. Kevin Durant is now a world champion. #nikebasketball A post shared by nike (@nike) on Jun 12, 2017 at 8:47pm PDT

Durant also won the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP award. He scored a team-high 39 points in the series-clinching win Monday, and averaged 35 points for the series.

