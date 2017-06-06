MLB Odds: Red Sox Pegged As Small Road Underdogs In Series Vs. Yankees

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Red Sox will be looking to end a five-game losing streak against the New York Yankees when they open a three-game series with the American League East leaders on Tuesday night as small road underdogs at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston travels to the Bronx following Sunday’s 7-3 win in Baltimore as -178 chalk that earned the club a split of its four-game set with the Orioles, and moved it to just two games back of New York going into Tuesday’s Red Sox vs. Yankees betting matchup at Yankee Stadium.

With Sunday’s win, the Red Sox improved to 4-3 on their current 10-game road trip. Boston took two of three in Chicago to open their current junket, outscoring the White Sox by a 22-12 margin before dropping their first two dates with the Orioles.

The Red Sox’s offense has directly contributed to the club’s current 10-4 run, scoring seven or more runs on five occasions, including three games in which they reached double digits. Those numbers have resulted in mixed results on the totals, however, with the UNDER going 8-6 over Boston’s past 14, and a perfect 5-0 when oddsmakers peg the run total above 9.0.

Left-hander Drew Pomeranz takes the mound for Boston on Tuesday, looking for a third win in as many starts. The 29-year-old has been tagged for more than two earned runs just once in his past eight starts, and has given up more than one earned run just once in four career starts against New York, but had no-decisions in three dates against the Yankees last season.

The Yankees return home after going 3-4 on a seven-game road trip that featured stops in Baltimore and Toronto and will be looking to put the brakes on an uneven 12-game run during which they posted consecutive wins on just one occasion.

New York has struggled overall since ending an early-season 20-5 run that lifted them atop the AL East standings. The Yankees are a middling 11-13 in 24 outings since, including a 7-7 mark at home. However, they will be aiming to build on their success against Boston, which includes a three-game sweep of the Red Sox at Yankee Stadium last September, and a pair of wins at Fenway Park in late April capped by a 3-0 win on April 27 as +166 underdogs.

Masahiro Tanaka earned the decision in that victory and gets the start for New York on Tuesday night. However, the right-hander has been tagged with the loss in four straight starts, giving up 22 total earned runs and eight total home runs during that slide.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick McDermott/USA TODAY Sports Images