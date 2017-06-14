Odell Beckham Jr. Sends Strong Message To Haters With Bold New Cleats

Share this:

Instead of running from his critics, Odell Beckham Jr. has decided to run on them.

The New York Giants wide receiver recently garnered some negative attention by skipping the club’s organized team activities, reportedly in protest of his current contract situation. Beckham reported to New York’s mandatory minicamp Tuesday, but not without making a statement through a unique medium.

Beckham took the field wearing a custom pair of white Nike cleats that featured the names of several media outlets, including the New York Post, TMZ and ESPN, covered up by red “X” marks or the word “Shhhhh!!!”

@OBJ_3 letting his cleats do the talking. Well done Kickasso pic.twitter.com/MjDista9Uf — LPG – NYG (@LicensePlateGuy) June 13, 2017

Tell us how you really feel, Odell.

The custom cleats reportedly were designed by Troy Cole, a shoe designer better known as “Kickasso” who has made cleats for Beckham in the past. Cole tweeted a picture of the cleats with the caption “Silence the critics” but since has deleted it, according to NJ.com’s Dan Duggan.

The 24-year-old All-Pro certainly isn’t going to win over many media members wearing cleats like these, but judging by his Twitter feed, he doesn’t seem to care.

"If they don't have a story these days they'll make one…" I might get that tatted😂😂 #StayTheCourse — Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) May 24, 2017

