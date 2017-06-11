Officer Pulls Over Group Of Supercars, Then Gets To Drive Lamborghini

Share this:

Tweet







If you’ve ever wondered why Canadians have a reputation for being polite, this should clear things up.

Vice News posted a video June 3 that shows a police officer pulling over a group of cars that were taking part in a rally for reportedly blocking traffic. Rather than reprimand all of the drivers, the officer calmly asked the driver of the lead car to tell his friends to be mindful of other cars on the road.

The driver was so appreciative of the cordial exchange, he let the officer, who clearly is a car enthusiast, take his Lamborghini Huracan for a spin.

We’re sure the engineers at Lamborghini will be pleased to know their 602-horsepower creation is as fast as the officer’s Honda Civic.