Oklahoma City Police Has Hilarious Tweet After Stunning Paul George Trade

The Indiana Pacers reportedly had set a monster price tag on Paul George, but the Oklahoma City Thunder proved that to be just a myth.

The Pacers agreed to trade the star forward to OKC in a shocking deal Friday night. The Thunder didn’t exactly break the bank to acquire the four-time All-Star, as Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis served as the exchange.

OKC effectively “stole” George from Indiana, which garnered a flood of reaction tweets, including from the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Thanks for the tweets reporting the "theft" of Paul George by @okcthunder. Our investigative findings: totally legal & very savvy. — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) July 1, 2017

It looks like Thunder general manager Sam Presti won’t have to worry about a police investigation.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images