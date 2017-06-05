One Stat Shows How Much Of An Upgrade Kevin Durant Is On Harrison Barnes

Share this:

The Golden State Warriors have been in the NBA Finals the past three seasons, but this year’s team is leaps and bounds better than the previous two.

And it can be credited to one person: Kevin Durant.

Durant’s addition to an already loaded Warriors roster has Golden State coasting through the 2017 NBA playoffs. It’s currently 14-0 in the postseason and just two wins away from winning the NBA championship.

KD has been stellar through the first two games of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers. In fact, he already has more production in this year’s Finals than former Warriors forward Harrison Barnes did in all of last year’s.

Kevin Durant has more points in this series (66) than Harrison Barnes did in the entire 2016 NBA Finals (65) #NBAFinals — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 5, 2017

And Durant’s rapid scoring pace has Cleveland poised for an early exit.

