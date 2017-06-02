Orioles’ Trey Mancini Among Exciting Group Of Rookies In AL East

Share this:

The Baltimore Orioles have a budding star in Trey Mancini.

The young outfielder is batting .297 with seven home runs and 24 RBI in 39 games this season.

But Mancini is just one of several promising rookies in the American League East. New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is off to a sensational start, and Andrew Benintendi has shown flashes of brilliance for the Boston Red Sox.

Mancini caught up with NESN’s Guerin Austin prior to Friday’s Red Sox-Orioles game to talk about his season thus far, as well as the other rookies in the division.

To hear what he said, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

