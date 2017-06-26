Oscar Mayer Adds Wienerdrone, Wienercycle To Its Growing Wienerfleet

Share this:

It’s a bird! It’s a plane!

… It’s a Wienerdrone.

That unfortunate sequence of words soon could fall from your mouth, as Oscar Mayer has revealed its new Wienerfleet which, among other things, includes hot dog-themed drone. The pork-product extraordinaire apparently thought the iconic Wienermobile was a tad lonely, as it bolstered its wiener garage with the Wienermini, Wiener Rover and Wienercycle, in addition to the aforementioned Wienerdrone.

Check out the fleet’s action-packed debut trailer below:

Wieners everywhere!

While dreaming never should be discouraged, it’s probably unwise to hope for a world filled with hot-dog delivering drones. Personally, we just hope the Wienerdrone one day hits the consumer market, as the practical-joke possibilities really are endless.