P-Bruins’ Playoff Run Could Pay Dividends For Bruins In 2017-18 NHL Season

While the Boston Bruins were eliminated in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs by the Ottawa Senators, the Providence Bruins, the Bruins’ American Hockey League affiliate, made it to the Eastern Conference final before being eliminated by the Syracuse Crunch.

The P-Bruins’ success shows that a number of the B’s top prospects have made strides during the past year.

To hear Bruins general manager Don Sweeney discuss the P-Bruins, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.