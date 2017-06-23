Packers QB Brett Hundley Throws Pass Through Window Of Moving Corvette

Share this:

Tweet







Green Bay Packers backup quarterback Brett Hundley headed to Road Atlanta on Thursday to get his first taste of the Verizon IndyCar Series. But while there, he also put on a show for Will Power.

Hundley is taking part in a weekend-long VIP experience leading up to Sunday’s Kohler Grand Prix, and he ended the first day of activities by showing Power how to throw a football through the window of a moving Chevrolet Corvette pace car. The 24-year-old QB started Thursday by getting a tour of the Team Penske garage from Power, before taking a ridealong with racing legend Mario Andretti around the high-speed circuit.

Not only did Hundley get the pass through the Corvette’s window, which isn’t very large, he did it without hitting the driver, Bill Swoboda, in the head.

“I was a pace car receiver, trying to catch the ball, and we did it,” Swoboda told IndyCar. “I knew I was going to get pegged off but as it turned out, the way the ball landed, it hit the left side of the seat, bounced and landed right on the seat. Never even touched me. I love him! He’s awesome!”

In addition to giving Power a demonstration of what he does for a living, Hundley also introduced him to the Packers’ tradition of riding young fans’ bicycles.

As if you couldn’t tell from the video, Hundley definitely enjoyed his day with Power and Andretti.

It’s probably a good thing Hundley doesn’t want to try going wheel-to-wheel with other cars because, at 6-foot-3, he’s a bit tall to be a racing driver. When he was sitting in the two-seater with Andretti, Hundley’s head appeared dangerously close to the top of the roll hoop.