Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron Says It’s ‘Tough’ To Lose Colin Miller In Expansion Draft

The Boston Bruins were forced to part ways with one of their bright young players Wednesday night.

Defenseman Colin Miller is headed to the Vegas Golden Knights after being selected by the new NHL club in the expansion draft in Las Vegas.

Patrice Bergeron, who was in Vegas to receive his fourth Frank J. Selke Trophy at the NHL Awards, said it’s tough to see Miller go, as the 24-year-old was a part of the Bruins’ plans moving forward.

