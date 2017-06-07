Patriots Minicamp Attendance: Lawrence Guy Absent; Nate Solder Returns

Share this:

FOXBORO, Mass. — Two New England Patriots players were not present Wednesday on Day 2 of mandatory minicamp: defensive lineman Lawrence Guy and offensive tackle Andrew Jelks.

Tackle Nate Solder returned to the field after missing Tuesday’s session. Jelks, an undrafted rookie out of Vanderbilt, missed both days.

Linebacker Dont’a Hightower, wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell and defensive lineman Alan Branch attended practice but did not participate in drills. The trio spent most of the session doing conditioning work on a separate field.

Patriots minicamp wraps up Thursday with one more practice outside Gillette Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Zack Cox/NESN.com