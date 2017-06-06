Patriots Offer Sneak Peek At Super Bowl LI Rings, And There’s A Lot Of Bling

Share this:

You don’t have to wait until the official unveiling of the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl LI rings to catch a glimpse of the latest bling for Tom Brady and Co.

All you have to do is look at the Patriots’ Twitter.

The Pats offered their followers a sneak peek at their fifth Super Bowl ring, and it looks like the “One for the Thumb” could be their most impressive championship jewelry yet.

Ring No. 5 is coming soon.

