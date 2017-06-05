Patriots Pre-Minicamp Depth Chart Projection Features Surprise At Cornerback

Share this:

The New England Patriots are taking a week-long hiatus from organized team activities to hold their three-day minicamp.

So, what’s the difference between OTAs and minicamp? Not a whole lot, except OTAs are voluntary and minicamp is mandatory and all minicamp sessions are open to the media. That means we’ll see Alan Branch back on the practice field behind Gillette Stadium.

Before minicamp begins Tuesday, here’s what the Patriots’ depth chart looks like.

QUARTERBACK

Starter: Tom Brady

Backups: Jimmy Garoppolo, Jacoby Brissett

Brissett still isn’t any closer to stealing that starting job away from Brady.

RUNNING BACK

Starter: Mike Gillislee

Backups: Rex Burkhead, Dion Lewis, Brandon Bolden, LeShun Daniels

Bolden received first-team reps during the first organized team activities session open to the media. That’s based on seniority, not reality. Gillislee still currently projects to be the starting early-down running back.

THIRD-DOWN BACK

Starter: James White

Backups: Dion Lewis, Rex Burkhead, D.J. Foster

White is the third-down back of today and for the foreseeable future.

FULLBACK

Starter: James Develin

Backup: Glenn Gronkowski

Baby Gronk bounced on and off the practice squad last season, so this is Develin’s job to lose.

WIDE RECEIVER

Starters: Brandin Cooks, Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan

Backups: Malcolm Mitchell, Danny Amendola, Matthew Slater, Andrew Hawkins, Devin Lucien, DeAndrew White, Austin Carr, Cody Hollister

An injury would need to occur for Hawkins, Lucien, Carr or Hollister to make the roster. Lucien, White, Carr and Hollister have practice squad eligibility.

TIGHT END

Starter: Rob Gronkowski

Backups: Dwayne Allen, James O’Shaughnessy, Matt Lengel, Jacob Hollister, Sam Cotton

O’Shaughnessy and Lengel are taking reps over Hollister and Cotton for now, but the third tight end role is up for grabs behind Gronkowski and Allen.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Starters: LT Nate Solder, LG Joe Thuney, C David Andrews, RG Shaq Mason, RT Marcus Cannon

Backups: OT Cameron Fleming, G/C Ted Karras, OT Antonio Garcia, OT LaAdrian Waddle, G Jamil Douglas, G Chase Farris,OT Conor McDermott, OT Max Rich, G Jason King, OT Cole Croston, OT Andrew Jelks

Douglas and Farris have legitimate chances to make the roster if the Patriots choose to keep an extra interior offensive lineman over a fifth offensive tackle.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Starters: DE Trey Flowers, DT Alan Branch, DT Malcom Brown, DE Rob Ninkovich

Backups: DE Kony Ealy, DL Lawrence Guy, DT Vincent Valentine, DE Geneo Grissom, DE Derek Rivers, DE Deatrich Wise, DT Woodrow Hamilton, DT Darius Kilgo, DE Corey Vereen, DT Josh Augusta, DT Adam Butler

Grissom is taking reps over rookies Rivers and Wise for now, but that could change by the summer.

LINEBACKER

Starters: Dont’a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy, Elandon Roberts

Backups: Shea McClellin, Jonathan Freeny, Brandon King, Trevor Bates, Harvey Langi, Brooks Ellis

McClellin has a cap hit of over $3 million in 2017, so the Patriots have to hope he’s more effective in his second year with the team.

CORNERBACK

Starters: Stephon Gilmore, Malcolm Butler

Backups: Jonathan Jones, Eric Rowe, Cyrus Jones, Justin Coleman, D.J. Killings, Kenny Moore, Dwayne Thomas

Jonathan Jones took third cornerback reps during OTAs over Rowe, Cyrus Jones and Coleman. We’ll see if that sticks in minicamp this week.

SAFETY

Starters: Devin McCourty, Patrick Chung

Backups: Duron Harmon, Nate Ebner, Jordan Richards, David Jones, Damarius Travis, Jason Thompson

Harmon will almost certainly play more snaps than the third cornerback during the 2017 season, regardless.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Starters: K Stephen Gostkowski, P Ryan Allen, LS Joe Cardona

The Patriots don’t have reserve specialists.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images