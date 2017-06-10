New England Patriots

Patriots Super Bowl Ring Ceremony Live: Follow Along With Celebration

by on Fri, Jun 9, 2017 at 9:00PM
10,645

After three days of minicamp, Friday is a night of celebration for the New England Patriots.

The Patriots are receiving their Super Bowl LI championship rings during a private ceremony at team owner Robert Kraft’s house. Media were not allowed to attend the event, but thanks to the wonders of social media, we’re able to provide you an inside look at what surely will be a memorable night for everyone involved.

Follow along below, with a hat tip to @OnlyInBOS.

Back with my @patriots teammates celebrating our successes. Love these guys. Great organization. Great people. Great city. Great fans. Great team. To infinity and beyond…

A post shared by Martellus Bennett (@martellusb) on

Date night ❤ #Patriots super bowl ring ceremony

A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on

Just landed in Boston!!! On our way to Danny's Super Bowl ring ceremony. Ring # 2!!!!!!! What a BOSS. #proud 🙂😍😘😘😍❤️❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on

Thanking the Lord for all the blessings falling into my lap, much praise to the most high!! Ring ceremony READY!! 🙏🏿🥂🍾🎊🎉🏆💍

A post shared by Vincent Valentine Jr. (@vrvj99) on

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN