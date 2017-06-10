Patriots Super Bowl Ring Ceremony Live: Follow Along With Celebration

After three days of minicamp, Friday is a night of celebration for the New England Patriots.
The Patriots are receiving their Super Bowl LI championship rings during a private ceremony at team owner Robert Kraft’s house. Media were not allowed to attend the event, but thanks to the wonders of social media, we’re able to provide you an inside look at what surely will be a memorable night for everyone involved.
Follow along below, with a hat tip to @OnlyInBOS.
Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP