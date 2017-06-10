Patriots Super Bowl Ring Ceremony Live: Follow Along With Celebration

Share this:

Tweet







After three days of minicamp, Friday is a night of celebration for the New England Patriots.

The Patriots are receiving their Super Bowl LI championship rings during a private ceremony at team owner Robert Kraft’s house. Media were not allowed to attend the event, but thanks to the wonders of social media, we’re able to provide you an inside look at what surely will be a memorable night for everyone involved.

Follow along below, with a hat tip to @OnlyInBOS.

Back with my @patriots teammates celebrating our successes. Love these guys. Great organization. Great people. Great city. Great fans. Great team. To infinity and beyond… A post shared by Martellus Bennett (@martellusb) on Jun 9, 2017 at 7:07pm PDT

Almost time to see the 💍! pic.twitter.com/QoZEaUBKV9 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 10, 2017

Robert Kraft hugs Tracy Morgan after his set during the Patriots ring ceremony. Tracy made a Putin joke during his set. pic.twitter.com/4PO2ztm5Uf — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) June 10, 2017

Arriving for a milestone night. pic.twitter.com/q4eapwFJdz — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 10, 2017

Patriots players are heading to the ring ceremony… pic.twitter.com/ptvH9esCOP — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) June 9, 2017

Date night ❤ #Patriots super bowl ring ceremony A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Jun 9, 2017 at 4:21pm PDT

Just landed in Boston!!! On our way to Danny's Super Bowl ring ceremony. Ring # 2!!!!!!! What a BOSS. #proud 🙂😍😘😘😍❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Jun 9, 2017 at 5:30pm PDT

LeGarrette Blount is back in town tonight for the Pats' ring ceremony. (via James White's Snap) pic.twitter.com/m92StgVQe4 — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) June 10, 2017

You can look…but please DO NOT TOUCH until asked to do so. – Thank You, Robert Kraft 💍 pic.twitter.com/P3bgRPLbD4 — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) June 10, 2017

Thanking the Lord for all the blessings falling into my lap, much praise to the most high!! Ring ceremony READY!! 🙏🏿🥂🍾🎊🎉🏆💍 A post shared by Vincent Valentine Jr. (@vrvj99) on Jun 9, 2017 at 2:39pm PDT

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images