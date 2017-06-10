Patriots’ Super Bowl Rings Contain Subtle Jab At Falcons’ Blown 28-3 Lead

Share this:

The New England Patriots aren’t about to let anyone forget they pulled off the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history.

As the story goes, the Patriots were down 28-3 to the Atlanta Falcons halfway through the third quarter of Super Bowl LI only to score 25 unanswered points in regulation and force overtime for their eventual win. And when the Pats received their championship rings in a ceremony Friday, there was one subtle detail to commemorate that comeback.

The @Patriots #SuperBowl ring has 283 diamonds, commemorating how many points the team was down by in #SuperBowl 51. Let that sink in… pic.twitter.com/rmW1BLg5qV — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) June 10, 2017

Not only is that a great joke, but it’s also a whole lot of diamonds, making the rings just as impressive as the Patriots’ Super Bowl win.

