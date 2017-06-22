Patriots Training Camp Schedule 2017: Dates, Times For Practices At Gillette Stadium

Share this:

The New England Patriots announced Thursday that it’s just five weeks until training camp.

The five-time Super Bowl champions will reconvene at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, July 27, for their first public training-camp practice. Sessions starting that day and running through Sunday, July 30, will start in the 9-o’clock hour, with exact times to be announced.

Other events scheduled for training camp are Raymond Clayborn’s 2017 Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony at noon on Saturday, July 29, and joint practices with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday, Aug. 7, and Tuesday, Aug. 8. All practices and the induction ceremony are free to the public.

The Patriots will host the Jaguars in the preseason opener Thursday, Aug. 10, at Gillette.

The training camp practice schedule is tentative and subject to change at anytime. Fans can visit the Patriots’ website or call the team’s training camp hotline (508-549-0001) for updates.

PATRIOTS TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE

Thursday, July 27: Morning practice (time to be determined; open to the public)

Friday, July 28: Morning practice (time to be determined; open to the public)

Saturday, July 29: Morning practice (time to be determined; open to the public)

Sunday, July 30: Morning practice (time to be determined; open to the public), followed by Patriots Hall of Fame Induction ceremony at noon

JOINT PRACTICE SCHEDULE

Monday, Aug. 7: Joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars (time to be determined; open to the public)

Tuesday, Aug. 8: Joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars (time to be determined; open to the public)

