Paul George Plans To Play Out Pacers Contract Amid NBA Trade Rumors

Share this:

Tweet







Paul George has been at the center of many NBA trade rumors over the last year.

The Indiana Pacers superstar has just one more year left on his contract before he can become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

However, it seems George will remain in Indiana for the time being.

Paul George says he expects to play out his contract with the Pacers next season. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) June 15, 2017

George soon will enter the fourth year of a five-year, $91.5 million contract, which includes a fifth-year player option he’s expected to decline.

The Pacers drafted George No. 10 overall in 2010, and after coming close to reaching the NBA Finals a few times, he has some unfinished business with Indiana.

Paul George said the goal remains the same: He wants to win a championship with the Pacers. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) June 15, 2017

George has been linked with the Los Angeles Lakers in various rumors. The Lakers still are rebuilding, so it would make sense from George’s perspective — if he really wants to go there — to wait a year and join L.A. as a free agent instead of making the Lakers give up valuable assets to acquire him.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images