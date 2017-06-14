Paul Pierce Believes Feud Between Celtics, Ray Allen Eventually Will ‘Smooth Over’

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Celtics have had beef with Ray Allen ever since the sharpshooter left town for the Miami Heat in 2012, but Paul Pierce doesn’t believe it’ll go on forever.

The former Celtics guard, who, along with Allen and Kevin Garnett, helped lead Boston to its 17th NBA title in 2008, spoke to Boston.com recently and revealed he’d like to work things out with Allen. It comes as a slight surprise after Allen wasn’t invited to a 2008 Celtics reunion Garnett hosted in May on his “Area 21” segment on TNT.

“I know eventually it’s gonna smooth over,” Pierce told Boston.com. “We’ll all sit down one day, probably have a cigar, glass of wine and talk about it. Hopefully some time in the near future. You know I’m hoping.”

For Pierce, the bond between the Big 3 of Allen, Garnett and himself is inescapable. Together they brought Boston its first championship in 22 years, a time period that included some truly awful Celtics teams. And that’s a big reason why he hopes they can come together before any celebratory reunions in the future.

“When you accomplish something special like that, man, you’re linked together for life,” Pierce said. “We’re gonna be known as the Big 3, the Boston Big 3. We’re gonna be linked forever.

“We’re gonna have a reunion, come to the floor in the Boston Garden, he’s gonna be there. We don’t want it to be awkward when that’s the first time we see him. I’m sure that now that I’m retired, Kevin’s retired, a lot of guys from that team’s retired, I’m sure we’ll come together and work through it.”

Next season will mark the 10th anniversary of the 2008 team, but there’s no word on whether the Celtics have anything planned. If they do, though, Pierce and Co. will have to make amends with Allen sooner rather than later.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images