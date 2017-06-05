Paul Pierce Gets Eviscerated For Bold Kevin Durant Take After Game 2

Share this:

Sometimes even The Truth gets carried away.

Paul Pierce has taken up an ESPN analyst gig after his playing career ended this spring, and for the most part, he’s been pretty fun to watch. But the former Boston Celtics star got a little ahead of himself after watching Kevin Durant play Sunday in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Following Durant’s stellar 33-point performance in the Golden State Warriors’ win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, Pierce boldly declared on ESPN’s postgame show that KD might be “the best player in the world today.” As in, better than LeBron James, better than Stephen Curry — better than anyone.

Durant certainly has been terrific through Games 1 and 2 and would be the NBA Finals MVP if the series ended today. But that’s a small sample size, and many would argue (rightfully so) that James, who tied Magic Johnson with his eighth career NBA Finals triple-double Sunday, still is a cut above KD and the rest of the league.

Pierce’s ESPN colleagues let him have it pretty good — Michelle Beadle asked The Truth what was in his drink, while Chauncey Billups tried to stop him from saying any other dumb things. The internet, as it loves to do, also jumped down Pierce’s throat for his hot take.

Yet Pierce apparently is sticking to his guns — the 39-year-old sent this tweet out late Sunday night:

You do you, Paul.

