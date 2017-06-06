Pedro Martinez Says David Ortiz Is In ‘Baseball Shape,’ Could Help Red Sox

Share this:

David Ortiz seems to be enjoying retirement, but one of his former teammates is stirring the pot about a possible return to baseball.

Baseball Hall of Famer and Boston Red Sox legend Pedro Martinez took to Twitter on Monday night to suggest an in-shape Ortiz could help the Red Sox’s lineup.

Big Papi is working out, and I know he is in baseball shape, and the @RedSox could use a bit of his bat. — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) June 6, 2017

We doubt Big Papi will lace up his spikes again, but Martinez’s cryptic tweet surely will send Red Sox fans, and the baseball world, into a frenzy.

Ortiz will be making a return to Fenway Park soon, though. The Red Sox will retire his No. 34 in a ceremony on June 23.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images