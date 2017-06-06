Pedro Martinez Says David Ortiz Is In ‘Baseball Shape,’ Could Help Red Sox

David Ortiz seems to be enjoying retirement, but one of his former teammates is stirring the pot about a possible return to baseball.
Baseball Hall of Famer and Boston Red Sox legend Pedro Martinez took to Twitter on Monday night to suggest an in-shape Ortiz could help the Red Sox’s lineup.
We doubt Big Papi will lace up his spikes again, but Martinez’s cryptic tweet surely will send Red Sox fans, and the baseball world, into a frenzy.
Ortiz will be making a return to Fenway Park soon, though. The Red Sox will retire his No. 34 in a ceremony on June 23.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images
