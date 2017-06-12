Penguins Beat Predators, Become First Repeat Stanley Cup Champion In 19 Years

Share this:

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Chicago Blackhawks each have won three Stanley Cup championships since the salary cap was created for the 2005-06 NHL season, but only the Pens have accomplished the feat of winning back-to-back titles.

Pittsburgh defeated the Nashville Predators 2-0 in Game 6 of the 2017 Stanley Cup Final at Bridgestone Arena on Sunday night. The victory makes the Pens the first back-to-back champions since the 1998 Detroit Red Wings.

Patric Hornqvist scored a rebound goal with less than two minutes remaining in regulation to break a scoreless tie. Carl Hagelin sealed the victory with an empty-net goal shortly after.

The Predators were robbed of the opening goal by a horrendously premature whistle in the second period. That said, the Penguins were the better team overall throughout the series.

Penguins captain and center Sidney Crosby won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP. He also won it last season.

