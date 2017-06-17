Penguins Equipment Manager Surprises Young Girl With Leukemia With Stanley Cup

Share this:

Sports often deliver moments that touch communities, families and individuals in unimaginable ways. Pittsburgh Penguins equipment manager Danny Kroll delivered one of those moments Saturday.

Kroll spent his day with the Stanley Cup bringing joy to Pittsburgh morning show host Colin Dunlap and his 6-year-old daughter, Darran. Darran was diagnosed with leukemia in November and is a huge Penguins fan.

So, Kroll brought the Cup over to Dunlap’s house, and Darran’s reaction was amazing.

Watch the heartwarming moment in the video below.

I haven't cried much through Darran's cancer. When they surprised our 6yo, hockey and Pens crazy daughter with a Stanley Cup visit, I did. pic.twitter.com/E2nYSo1FF2 — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) June 17, 2017

Dunlap thanked Kroll by sharing a picture of his family with the Stanley Cup.

Beyond words the happiness Pens equipment man Danny Kroll brought to our family today — particularly daughter Darran who has leukemia. pic.twitter.com/L7LFtkWOhg — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) June 17, 2017

