Penguins Equipment Manager Surprises Young Girl With Leukemia With Stanley Cup

by on Sat, Jun 17, 2017 at 6:55PM
Sports often deliver moments that touch communities, families and individuals in unimaginable ways. Pittsburgh Penguins equipment manager Danny Kroll delivered one of those moments Saturday.

Kroll spent his day with the Stanley Cup bringing joy to Pittsburgh morning show host Colin Dunlap and his 6-year-old daughter, Darran. Darran was diagnosed with leukemia in November and is a huge Penguins fan.

So, Kroll brought the Cup over to Dunlap’s house, and Darran’s reaction was amazing.

Watch the heartwarming moment in the video below.

Dunlap thanked Kroll by sharing a picture of his family with the Stanley Cup.

Is it dusty in here, or is it just us?

