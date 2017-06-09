Penguins’ Sidney Crosby Strangely Hurls Water Bottle Onto Ice From Bench

Share this:

Tweet







It’s been an eventful Game 5 of the 2017 Stanley Cup Final for Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby.

His Thursday night performance began with two assists en route to a four-goal second-period lead over the Nashville Predators. He also got into an altercation with Predators defenseman P.K. Subban late in the first period.

But Crosby’s wildest moment came toward the midway point of the second frame.

Crosby hurled a water bottle onto the ice during a sequence that eventually led to the Penguins’ fifth goal. Crosby picked up his third assist of the game on the goal, which was scored by Phil Kessel.

Haaaaaa it was Sidney Crosby who threw the water bottle on the ice pic.twitter.com/K6n9x6lVn4 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) June 9, 2017

Neither the Pittsburgh captain nor the Penguins as a team were penalized for the act.

“I didn’t mean to throw that" pic.twitter.com/UaUC6PEKFX — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) June 9, 2017

Throwing anything onto the ice from the bench usually results in a penalty, but Crosby and the Penguins were lucky to escape any discipline. The Penguins also won 6-0 and took a 3-2 series lead.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images