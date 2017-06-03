Penguins Vs. Predators Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup Final Game 3 Online

Share this:

The Nashville Predators’ backs are against the wall.

The Predators have dropped the first two games of the Stanley Cup Final to the Pittsburgh Penguins, and will need to bounce back on home ice Saturday night in order to try to claw back into the series.

Penguins netminder Matt Murray has been solid in net for Pittsburgh, while Pekka Rinne has struggled over the first two games of the series for Nashville.

Rinne has been superb at Bridgestone Arena during the Stanely Cup playoffs, though, going 7-1 with a .947 save percentage on home ice. Rinne is letting up just 1.54 goals per game at home during the playoffs, and the Preds will need their goalie have a good night in order to make good on P.K. Subban’s guarantee.

Here’s how you can watch Penguins vs. Predators Game 3 online.

When: Saturday, June 3, at 8 p.m. ET.

Live Stream: NBC Sports Extra

