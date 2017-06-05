Penguins Vs. Predators Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup Final Game 4 Online

Share this:

The Stanley Cup Final took an interesting turn Saturday night when the Nashville Predators protected home ice with a convincing 5-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 3.

Penguins center Sidney Crosby and Predators defenseman P.K. Subban got into a bit of a scuffle that included allegations of bad breath. It also was the second game of the series to feature six or more goals.

Nashville will tie the series at two games apiece if they win Game 4 at Bridgestone Arena.

Here’s how you can watch Penguins vs. Predators online:

When: Monday, June 5, at 8 p.m. ET.

Live Stream: NBC Sports Extra

