NHL

Penguins Vs. Predators Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup Final Game 5 Online

by on Thu, Jun 8, 2017 at 5:15PM
2,723

The Pittsburgh Penguins will host the Nashville Predators on Thursday night in the pivotal Game 5 of the 2017 Stanley Cup Final at PPG Paints Arena.

The series is tied at two games apiece after each team defended home ice. Now it’s a best-of-three series, and a Predators win in Game 5 would put them one away from their first Stanley Cup title.

Here’s how you can watch Penguins vs. Predators Game 5 online.

When: Thursday, June 8, at 8 p.m. ET.
Live Stream: NBC Sports Extra 

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN