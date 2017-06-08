Penguins Vs. Predators Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup Final Game 5 Online

Share this:

The Pittsburgh Penguins will host the Nashville Predators on Thursday night in the pivotal Game 5 of the 2017 Stanley Cup Final at PPG Paints Arena.

The series is tied at two games apiece after each team defended home ice. Now it’s a best-of-three series, and a Predators win in Game 5 would put them one away from their first Stanley Cup title.

Here’s how you can watch Penguins vs. Predators Game 5 online.

When: Thursday, June 8, at 8 p.m. ET.

Live Stream: NBC Sports Extra

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images