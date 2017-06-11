Penguins Vs. Predators Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup Final Game 6 Online

Share this:

The Stanley Cup will be at Bridgestone Arena on Sunday night with the Pittsburgh Penguins having a chance to lift it if they beat the Nashville Predators in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final.

A win would make the Penguins the first repeat Stanley Cup champion since the 1998 Detroit Red Wings. The NBA, NHL, and NFL all have had repeat champions since.

The Preds, meanwhile, are hoping to force a Game 7 back in Pittsburgh. They are 2-0 at home in this series, so there’s reason for optimism.

Here’s how you can watch Penguins vs. Predators Game 6 online.

When: Sunday, June 11, at 8 p.m. ET.

Live Stream: NBC Sports Extra

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images