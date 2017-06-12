Pete Frates, Ice Bucket Challenge Honored At Baseball Hall Of Fame

Share this:

Former Boston College baseball captain and the inspiration behind the Ice Bucket Challenge, Pete Frates, was honored at the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y.

Frates, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2012, will forever have a place in the Baseball Hall of Fame. The bucket used in his famous Ice Bucket Challenge at Fenway Park was donated to Cooperstown along with his sunglasses, hat and baseball glove he used while playing at BC.

Boston Red Sox president Sam Kennedy joined NESN’s Tom Caron on “Red Sox Gameday Live” to talk about the incredible honor, and you can hear what he had to say in the video player above.