Donald Trump, Peyton Manning Golf Together At President’s Course

President Donald Trump hit the links with a surefire Hall of Fame quarterback over the weekend. And no, it wasn’t Tom Brady.

Peyton Manning spent Sunday golfing with the president and Tennessee senator Bob Corker at Trump National Golf Club in Virginia, according to multiple reports. The group also visited the White House.

Peyton Manning Golfs with President Trump, Fore-maha!!! https://t.co/CJN7AVB0Eo — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) June 5, 2017

Friend took this. Trump, in full golf attire, dining with Peyton Manning and Corker after a round of golf in VA today. His 23rd golf visit. pic.twitter.com/7QJoBaxMp8 — #UnapologeticBitch (@isabellegirlxo) June 4, 2017

Trump long has admired Manning, as he described in a CBS interview before Super Bowl 50.

“I very much have always liked Peyton Manning,” the president said, via CNN.com. “He is a very good guy. I know him. And he is a very, very good guy. … I will stick with Peyton, because he is a very good guy.”

Later Sunday night, Manning was honored with the Lincoln Medal, given annually to an individual “who, through his or her body of work, accomplishments or personal attributes, exemplifies the lasting legacy and mettle of character embodied by the most beloved president in our nation’s history, President Abraham Lincoln.”

It was an honor to present the Lincoln Award to my longtime friend Peyton Manning at last night's @fordstheatre gala. pic.twitter.com/I9yFgb8CbY — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) June 5, 2017

Manning retired from the NFL in 2016 after 18 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images