‘Pokemon’ Debut On Nintendo Switch Isn’t What Most Fans Were Hoping For

Unfortunately for “Pokemon fans,” good news and bad news were one in the same Tuesday.

During its “Pokemon Direct” live stream, Nintendo revealed the ever-popular “Pokemon” series will make its Nintendo Switch debut in the form of “Pokken Tournament DX,” an updated version of the fighting game released for Wii U in 2015. The announcement comes as a disappointment to fans who were hoping for a more traditional, mainline role-playing game entry, which would mark the first time such a “Pokemon” game appeared on a home gaming console.

Additionally, Nintendo revealed “Pokemon Ultra Sun” and “Pokemon Ultra Moon,” updated versions of last year’s mainline 3DS entries.

Watch Tuesday’s “Pokemon Direct” in its entirety in the video below.

While “Pokken Tournament DX” seems like a perfect fit for Switch, it does feel like Nintendo missed a big opportunity here. With rumors swirling of a Switch-bound RPG called “Pokemon Stars,” it seemed like fans might finally be rewarded for 20-plus years of patience.

Sure, Pokefanatics have seen the temperamental pocket monsters appear on consoles before, in games such as “Pokemon Snap,” “Pokemon Stadium” and “Hey You, Pikachu!.” But a traditional “Pokemon” game feels like something Switch was made for, given it’s ability to be played both at home and on the go.

Still, it’s highly likely the games Nintendo revealed Tuesday will be excellent, as nearly every game in the “Pokemon” series has been. “Pokken Tournament DX” releases Sept. 22, and both “Ultra Sun” and “Ultra Moon” will drop Nov. 17.

Thumbnail photo via Nintendo