Political Agitator’s Tweet About Guns At NASCAR Races Is Simply Incorrect

Share this:

Tweet







Elephants are birds. Blue is a number. I once flew to Saturn.

It’s fun to just say stuff!

That’s the game some guy named Jack Posobiec, who apparently tweets a lot of political stuff, seemed to be playing Sunday when he noted, “there’s never been a terrorist attack at a NASCAR race,” implying that the reason is because NASCAR allows its fans to carry firearms at its events.

There's never been a terrorist attack at a Nascar race. Nascar fans are all armed. Draw your own conclusions pic.twitter.com/JFHDtjzr89 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) June 4, 2017

Except… nope.

Guns, knives and really anything that could be used as a weapon of any manner are not allowed at NASCAR races. Likewise, if your anti-terrorist measures require umbrellas, rollerblades or beach balls, you’re out of luck. Those aren’t allowed, either.

FOX Sports reporter Alex Cavanna (who has a tremendous Twitter handle, by the way) probably summed it up best with his response.

i conclude you are lazy, uneducated and apparently enjoy stereotyping — Alan Cavanna (@CopaCavanna) June 4, 2017

The good news for race fans is that lots of other, more useful stuff is permitted at most tracks, including coolers filled with food and drinks brought from home, a radio scanner to listen to the drivers’ communications and those little pencil-stick American flags for your kids to wave around.

Yet your Constitutional right to bear arms — and rollerblades — is infringed. Sad!

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hagy/USA TODAY Sports Images