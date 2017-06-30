Porsche Unveils Insanely Powerful 911 GT2 RS At Goodwood Festival Of Speed

Share this:

Porsche picked the perfect location to reveal a car people are going to be celebrating for years to come.

The German automaker stole the show at the Goodwood Festival of Speed on Friday, unveiling the 2018-model-year 911 GT2 RS, the first GT2 RS since 2011, according to a press release. To say the new model is an improvement on its predecessor is quite the understatement.

The 2018 version can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 2.7 seconds, benefiting from a twin-turbo flat-six engine that delivers a whopping 700 horsepower 553 pounds-feet of torque. That’s 80 horsepower and 37 pounds-feet more than what the 2011 911 GT2 RS offered.

Watch the car in action in the trailer below:

As is always the case with Porsche, both the exterior and interior of the 911 GT2 RS look amazing.

The vehicle is available to order now with a base MSRP of $293,200, and will be delivered to United States dealers in early 2018.

All photos via Porsche