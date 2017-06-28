Portugal Vs. Chile Live: Watch Confederations Cup Semifinals Online

Share this:

World soccer’s modern-day giants are set to meet in the semifinals of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup.

Portugal and Chile will clash Wednesday in Kazan, Russia, in a game that pits the reigning European champion against its South American counterpart. Portugal leads the all-time series, having won twice and drawn once against Chile.

Expect a tight game since the teams had the joint-best defensive record during the group stage, having conceded just two goals in three games.

Portugal’s Pepe will miss the game due to yellow card accumulation.

Here’s how to watch Portugal vs. Chile online.

When: Wednesday, June 28, at 2 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

