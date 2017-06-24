Portugal Vs. New Zealand Live Stream: Watch Confederations Cup Game Online

Share this:

Tweet







Portugal already has a foot in the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup semifinals.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. will take on New Zealand on Saturday in their final Confederations Cup Group B game. Portugal needs just a draw to advance, while New Zealand is hoping for an epic upset — the Kiwis have never won a game at a FIFA tournament — to prolong its stay in Russia.

Here’s how to watch Portugal vs. New Zealand online.

When: Saturday, June 24, at 11 a.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images