Soccer

Portugal Vs. New Zealand Live Stream: Watch Confederations Cup Game Online

by on Sat, Jun 24, 2017 at 10:53AM
1,104

Portugal already has a foot in the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup semifinals.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. will take on New Zealand on Saturday in their final Confederations Cup Group B game. Portugal needs just a draw to advance, while New Zealand is hoping for an epic upset — the Kiwis have never won a game at a FIFA tournament — to prolong its stay in Russia.

Here’s how to watch Portugal vs. New Zealand online.

When: Saturday, June 24, at 11 a.m. ET
Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

Click to watch our Confederations Cup preview >>

Click for the full Confederations Cup schedule >>

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

Have a question for Marcus Kwesi O'Mard? Send it to him via Twitter at @NESNsoccer or @mkomard, his Facebook page or NESN Soccer's Facebook page.

TMZ logo

More Stories

NESN Team
COED Media Logo
Sports Daily logo

© 2017 NESN