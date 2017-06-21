Confederations Cup Live Stream: Watch Portugal Vs. Russia Online

Share this:

Tweet







Portugal’s men’s soccer team has never had an easy time in Moscow.

Russia will host Portugal on Wednesday at Moscow’s Spartak Stadium in their second of three group-stage games in the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup. Russia currently leads Group A with three points and can clinch a place in the semifinals with a win. Portugal is tied with Mexico in second place with one point.

Russia’s captain and star goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev is expected to play his 100th game for his country. The game will represent an extra-special occasion for Moscow’s favorite soccer son.

Portugal coach Fernando Santos said in his pregame press conference he’ll rotate his lineup in order to maintain freshness and sharpness throughout his squad. We’ll soon learn whether Santos’ statement was gamesmanship.

Portugal has played Russia in Moscow three times, with the hosts winning twice (in 1983 and 2012) and the teams drawing once (in 2005).

Here’s how to watch Russia vs. Portugal online.

When: Sunday, June 18, at 11 a.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images