Predators Fans Rack Up $1,127.25 Bar Tab That Includes 93 Coors Lights

When you go out to watch a big game with a bunch of friends, it’s not hard to go home with a pretty sizable tab at the end of the night. But one group of Nashville Predators fans took it to the next level.

Preds fan David Hudson and his table of eight enjoyed Game 3 of the club’s Stanley Cup Final series against the Pittsburgh Penguins at a place called Rippy’s Ribs in Nashville, and it appears they ate and drank like kings. Hudson and his friends wound up with a $1,127.25 tab that included a whopping 93 Coors Lights.

Hudson, who’s a Nashville native but flew in from Madison, Wisc., to enjoy the game, told SB Nation’s James Dator that the party started at 11 a.m. that Saturday, but ultimately, his group wasn’t the only one enjoying the plethora of Coors Lights.

“We drank the majority,” Hudson said. “The guy who posted the Reddit account introduced himself as Chuggy Bear, Chuggy for short. We got tagged with someone else’s Yazoo Pale Ale and Blue Moon. The Patron shots were shared with the table next to us. We never ordered a round for another group, but since we had been getting buckets of Coors Light, we were more than happy to share.”

So, there you have it. All it takes to rack up a $1,100 bar tab is a little Southern hospitality.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images