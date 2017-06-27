Pregnant Serena Williams Poses Nude For Upcoming Vanity Fair Cover Story

Share this:

The cover of the August 2017 Vanity Fair issue will feature one of the greatest athletes of all time.

Serena Williams will be on the cover of the upcoming Vanity Fair issue, and the pregnant tennis star will pose naked, similar to the famous 1991 Demi Moore cover.

V.F. cover star @SerenaWilliams—world’s best athlete (plus, mom and wife-to-be)—still has her eyes on the prize https://t.co/kvYTrrcPdW pic.twitter.com/zTq6ZGYb4k — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) June 27, 2017

Williams, who recently won her 23rd career Grand Slam singles title at the 2017 Australian Open, recently took a hiatus from tennis after announcing her pregnancy. But tennis fans haven’t seen the last of Williams.

She said in the Vanity Fair article, which was written by Buzz Bissinger, that “she will return to the tennis circuit as soon as January because ‘I don’t think my story is over yet.'”

She also had a very powerful comment about where she stands among the greatest athletes of all time.

With 23 grand-slam wins on the women’s pro tennis tour spanning nearly three decades — from her first, at 17 years old, in September of 1999, to her latest, at 35, in January of 2017, and the most in the open era — Serena is in the heart of every conversation concerning the best athlete of her time. “If I were a man, then it wouldn’t be any sort of question,” she told me. She may well be right, a society still conditioned to believe that men are better than women in everything except the superfluous.

The article was published one day after Williams came firing back at tennis legend John McEnroe, who recently said she would be ranked No. 700 if she played on the men’s tour.

