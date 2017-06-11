Rafael Nadal’s Historic 10th French Open Title Leaves Tennis World Amazed

Share this:

There are three certainties in life: Death, taxes and Rafael Nadal winning the French Open.

The Spanish tennis legend accomplished an incredible feat Sunday, defeating Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka in straight sets (6-2, 6-3, 6-1) in the French Open final at Roland Garros to win his 10th French Open men’s singles title.

.@RafaelNadal undefeated in RG finals, win 10th 🏆 6-2 6-3 6-1 Rafa reste invaincu en finale à Roland-Garros, et y remporte son 10e titre pic.twitter.com/ExlQKyIEpd — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 11, 2017

Remarkably, Nadal didn’t drop a single set in the entire tournament en route to his 15th career Grand Slam title, which inched him one step closer to rival Roger Federer in the history books.

Rafael Nadal wins his 15th Grand Slam title, breaking a tie with Pete Sampras for the second-most in men's tennis history pic.twitter.com/Haqfiqo2kw — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 11, 2017

But Nadal is the undisputed King of Clay, as he’s the first male tennis player ever to complete “La Decima” by winning the same Grand Slam title 10 times. Only Margaret Court has more wins in a Grand Slam event, with 11 Australian Open titles.

.@RafaelNadal becomes the first player to win a single Grand Slam TEN times. #RG17 pic.twitter.com/ZLyiiktLoA — SuperSport (@SuperSportTV) June 11, 2017

The 31-year-old hadn’t tasted victory at the French Open since he won five in a row from 2010 to 2014. His return to tennis’ pinnacle left the tennis world — as well as fellow countryman and Masters champion Sergio Garcia — in awe of his immense talents.

10 …… 10 ……. 10 ….. you can say it as much as you want. It's so not normal. Huge respect for @RafaelNadal .. pleasure to watch — andyroddick (@andyroddick) June 11, 2017

INCREDIBLE @RafaelNadal! 10 @rolandgarros is so impressive that it almost doesn't seem real. Congrats my friend! 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 — Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) June 11, 2017

It is so cool to have played in the era of Federer and Nadal. The two greatest players of all time in the same era. Amazing. Congrats Rafa — Mardy Fish (@MardyFish) June 11, 2017

Dispute the status of tennis’ greats all you want, but nobody has dominated a single event quite like Nadal at the French Open.

