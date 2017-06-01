ESPN Panel Picks Which NFL Teams Could Challenge Patriots In 2017

Share this:

Tweet







After winning Super Bowl LI and upgrading their roster over the offseason, the New England Patriots are the clear consensus top NFL team heading into 2017. But who could challenge them to win Super Bowl LII?

ESPN polled six of their insiders, and Matt Bowen, Dan Graziano and Aaron Schatz all picked the Oakland Raiders. Mike Sando chose the Seattle Seahawks, while Kevin Seifert listed the Pittsburgh Steelers and Field Yates picked the Green Bay Packers.

Seifert also listed “Father Time,” because the only thing that could halt the Patriots is soon-to-be 40-year-old quarterback Tom Brady’s age.

The Raiders possibly could have competed with the Patriots last postseason, but quarterback Derek Carr suffered a broken fibula that knocked him out of the playoffs. Oakland added running back Marshawn Lynch and tight end Jared Cook over the offseason.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images