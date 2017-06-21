Raiders’ Derek Carr Downplays Contract Rumors, Vows To Break News Himself

Share this:

Tweet







Derek Carr promises to celebrate publicly but he’ll only negotiate in private.

The Oakland Raiders quarterback used Twitter on Wednesday to address rumors about his contract. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Carr and the Raiders were close to finalizing a massive contract extension, and Carr quickly responded.

Nothing done yet… trust me you will hear it here first. — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) June 21, 2017

The Raiders undoubtedly are keen on retaining Carr, who has emerged as an elite-level signal caller during his three NFL seasons. Carr will earn just under $1 million under terms of his current, rookie contract, and he’s probably expecting a significant pay raise.

Schefter’s report claims the Raiders are willing to pay Carr $25 million per season.

Carr didn’t deny this. He probably telling Raiders fans to wait for his signal, instead of Schefter’s, to cue the franchise-quarterback contract celebrations.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images